Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning with the Fall 2021 semester, Spartanburg Methodist College will return to in-person classes and regular college operations.
SMC transitioned to remote instruction in the spring of 2020. Last fall, the school transitioned to a HyFlex model allowing students the choice to learn remotely or in person.
“Our SMC community is excited to get back to campus. It’s been a challenging year for all of us, and we’re confident we can provide a safe environment,” said President Scott Cochran. “We’ll continue to follow COVID protocols to keep our campus safe while providing the high-quality education and community atmosphere for which we are known.”
School officials say SMC will continue to enforce COVID-19 related precautions. Individuals on campus will be asked to wear masks, practice social distancing, and enhanced cleaning practices will be in place.
The school says they will continue to monitor conditions related to the pandemic and vaccination effort to ensure it's safe to reopen this fall. The college will provide finalized details to students prior to the end of this semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.