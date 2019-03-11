SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County School District 3 confirmed Monday that one of their teachers had been arrested for a DUI.
According to an incident report from the Spartanburg Police Department, officers arrived at a restaurant on John B. White Sr. Boulevard within city limits around 7:40 p.m. in reference to a vehicle collision.
Officers said they were advised that the collision may have involved an intoxicated driver.
Upon their arrival, one officer said he approached the driver at fault, who was later identified as Fred Burnett Jr. According to the officer, Burnett had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet during their conversation.
After a series of tests, Burnett was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Spartanburg detention center.
Monday, Spartanburg County School District 3 confirmed that Burnett is both a teacher and a coach at Middle School of Pacolet.
Currently, he is on administrative leave.
