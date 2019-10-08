SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) For Donna Tracy looking at a video of her son brings her joy.
“Sometimes it seems like it just happened and then other times I feel like it’s been forever," Tracy said.
In fact, any video or picture of her son does, even though she says he's always in her heart.
“I wasn’t given a choice, they just took my son from me," Tracy said.
“I wasn’t given a choice, they just took my son from me," Tracy said.
Four years ago, an alert from a Facebook message woke her up. The message asked her to make a call and she did.
“She said Ms. Donna, she said, ‘Markeith got shot and he stopped breathing,'" Tracy said.
“She said Ms. Donna, she said, ‘Markeith got shot and he stopped breathing,'" Tracy said.
Someone shot and killed her son Markeith Tracy on Carlisle Street in Spartanburg on October 6, 2015.
“It was like an 18-wheeler just hit me," she said.
“It was like an 18-wheeler just hit me," she said.
Now, her love for her son drives her to get answers.
“Markeith was a great big brother, and a great father," she said.
“Markeith was a great big brother, and a great father," she said.
There's a yellow M sticker, which stands for Markeith on the windshield of her SUV. There's also a picture of him on the back windshield and a front plate with his date of the day he died.
“I know somebody knows something," she said.
“I know somebody knows something," she said.
She says when people see it, she wants them to remember and come forward with information.
“We want to continue to let people know that we are seeking information," Tracy said.
“We want to continue to let people know that we are seeking information," Tracy said.
Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Poilce Department says they need new leads.
“We want to make sure that people are not continuing to go out and commit crimes because they think that no one will tell on them or give information," Littlejohn said.
“We want to make sure that people are not continuing to go out and commit crimes because they think that no one will tell on them or give information," Littlejohn said.
So, while videos and pictures bring her joy, an arrest will help her heart heal.
“It won’t bring him back, but at least we will know someone is being held accountable for his murder," Tracy said.
“It won’t bring him back, but at least we will know someone is being held accountable for his murder," Tracy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.