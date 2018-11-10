SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The mother of a missing girl said her daughter has been safely located after communication between the two halted Friday night.
Pamela Tyler said she last spoke with her daughter, Haley Tyler, Friday and has not had communication with her since.
Haley is described as 5'6'' and weighing between 260-280 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother said she frequently wears her hair in a bun.
She has a scar on her left collar bone from surgery and two scars on either side of her right ankle from an ankle surgery.
Tyler says she has filed a missing persons report with law enforcement.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man found shot dead at his home on Congress Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.