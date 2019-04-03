Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, April 3, the Spartanburg Police Department in conjunction with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Gregory Howard Frye.
According to the police, between the years of 1995 and 2003 12 women in Spartanburg County were the victims of criminal sexual conduct or attempted criminal sexual conduct. Police say that one woman was attacked twice, for a total of 13 incidents.
According to police, all the attacks or attempted attacks occurred in the early morning hours at apartment complexes over the 8 year period. Police say the victims all described similarities with the attacker, leading police to believe it was one suspect.
Police say to further compound the difficulty in capturing the suspect, he never established a pattern, committing the crimes sometimes over large gaps of time as evidenced by waiting 16 months, 20 months, and 37 months between attacks.
Police say about 13 months ago, officers and deputies started looking at the cases more aggressively using the forensic evidence. Police say they reinterviewed victims and identified family members of potential suspects and collected new DNA samples, sending them to SLED who last week contacted officers saying they had a DNA match. Police say the DNA profile SLED contacted them with matched 6 of the criminal sexual conduct cases.
Frye was arrested on Tuesday, and charged with one count of burglary, first degree kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct. Police say that additional charges are pending.
Police say that two of Frye's incidents occurred in the city, while the other 11 happened in the county.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said, "This is just a great day to know we got at least one person that is going to be held accountable for a reign of terror that he's caused for these victims. These victims are stronger than that and they are really inspirational."
According to police Frye went before a magistrate judge last night who informed him he would have to go before a circuit court judge for arraignment at a later date.
Frye is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
