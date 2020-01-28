SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department is encouraging all pet owners to microchip their animals after they say the technology helped them reunite a kitty with its family.
The department took to social media to introduce the world to Milo. The cat was picked up by Officer Jessica with Animal Services.
Though the story of the stray cat had a sad beginning, police say it took a turn for the better when it was discovered Milo had been microchipped.
Thanks to the technology, Milo was able to be reunited with his family. The sweet kitty had been missing for nearly a year!
"Microchipping your pets is important. It makes it more likely to be reunited with your beloved pets should they go missing," the department wrote on Facebook.
A big shout-out to Officer Jessica for her help in getting Milo home.
