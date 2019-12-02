SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg One confirmed one of their school buses was involved in an accident Monday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. on New Cut Road near Gowan Road. The district says another vehicle hit the front of the bus, which was taking children home from Campobello Gramling School.
Though the roadway was blocked, both the district and troopers said no injuries were reported. All six children on board were evaluated by EMS for precautionary measures.
District and school officials were on scene, ensuring all parents are notified.
The driver of the suv has been charged with traveling left of center.
MORE NEWS:
Help Oconee County deputies track down armed and dangerous suspect wanted on three attempted murder charges
Greenville Police ask for help solving 1996 pet store robbery that left one dead, another injured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.