CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg One is the latest Upstate school district to keep students at home on Friday.
In a news release following Thursday's storms, district officials announced that Oct. 30 would be an eLearning Day, citing the widespread power outages, downed trees, and felled power lines in the wake of Zeta. Many of the power lines are down on several secondary roads, and uncertain timeframes as to when essential services will be restored to schools was a factor in this decision.
You can find the latest information online.
