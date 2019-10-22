SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Lynn Pittman has been a bus driver for 41 years. He began his career with Spartanburg District One, and has been with them ever since.
In over four decades, Pittman has been trusted to drive children to and from school, and school activities - and has driven more than one million miles.
To honor his dedication and accomplishments, Spartanburg One says they'll hold a special celebration on Wednesday. State Superintendent of Education Molly Spears is expected to attend via video chat to personally congratulate Pittman.
Several representatives from the State Department of Education will also be in attendance to thank Pittman for all he has done for his district.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville County deputies ask for help finding stolen, expensive dog
McDowell Co. Deputies: Traffic stop leads to arrest of man in possession of more than 2 pounds of meth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.