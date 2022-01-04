SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg School District One announced that they are updating their quarantine and isolation policies to match changes to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental's (SCDHEC) guidelines.
The updated policies state that students and staff who test positive for Covid-19 must isolate for at least 5 days. These individuals must also go 24 hours since their last fever without using a fever-reducing medication, have their symptoms improve significantly and wear a mask for days 6-10.
According to the policies, those exposed to someone with Covid-19 must quarantine for five full days. These individuals may return on day six if they test negative for Covid-19 and have no symptoms. The test must not be taken before day five, and they have to wear a mask through day 10. If symptoms are reported, the person has to quarantine through day 14, according to the policy.
Anyone living with someone with Covid-19 and cannot separate must quarantine for 5 days after the infected person is in isolation. The person exposed may test on day 10 to return on day 11 if they experience no symptoms.
Students and staff vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to quarantine unless they experience symptoms. However, these individuals must wear a mask for ten days, and SCDHEC recommends that they get tested on day 5.
You can read the district's updated policy down below.
