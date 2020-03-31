SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Spartanburg County Parks Department has made the decision to close and suspend a list of programs until April 30, following Governor McMaster's latest order.
The following programs are to be immediately suspended:
- Senior Adult / 50+ Wellness
- After Class Enrichment
- Youth and Adult Athletics (to include practices, games and rentals)
- Recreation Programs
- Special Events
- The Egg-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt and Easter Egg Scramble have been cancelled
The following facilities will also be closed:
- All athletic facilities to include the following: athletic fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts and disc golf courses
- All playgrounds and outdoor fitness equipment
- All Community Centers to include indoor fitness centers
- Chesnee Community Center
- Cleveland Park Event Center
- Lake Cooley Outdoor Education Center
- Timken Community Center
- TW Edwards Community Center
- Woodruff Leisure Center
- The following parks: Chesnee Park, Fairmont Larkin Park, Gordon Henry Park and Mabry Park
In accordance with these closures, all community center, picnic shelter and athletic field rentals haven been canceled through April 30, 2020.
RELATED: Governor orders several more 'non-essential' businesses to close as SC sees 4 new coronavirus deaths
