SPARTANBRUG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a man is in jail Thursday three months after a collision claimed the life of a woman riding in the car he was driving.
We first told you about the death of 21-year-old Alaza Vatsana Wathano of Inman in June 2019. Investigators said she was in a car traveling north on Camelot Drive at a high rate of speed when the car went around a left curve around 5:43 a.m., during which the driver seemed to lose control. The car hit bushes at first, but eventually struck a tree on the front fight passenger-side bumper. Wathano was ejected from the car, and passed away on the scene.
Spartanburg PD would book 22-year-old Carell Kewann Ellis of Una for her death on September 26. The online roster for the Spartanburg County Detention Center shows that Ellis has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death along with reckless homicide.
As of writing, bond has not yet been set for Ellis.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
