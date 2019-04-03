SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police officers spent Wednesday evening training civilians on how to respond to active shooter situations.
The second Civilian Response Seminar was hosted at the Spartanburg Herald-Journal, on Main Street, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. During the presentation, officers presented attendees with information on shooters, disaster response, and how to prepare for and respond if trapped inside a building during a mass shooting incident.
SPD says they are available to present this information to any civilian group, including schools, businesses, civic organizations, faith organizations, and others.
The remaining dates for seminars in 2019 are as follows:
- May 21, 2019 at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 1430 John B. White Sr. Boulevard - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- July 23, 2019 at the Cleveland Park Event Center, 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- September 17, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church, 1850 Fernwood Glendale Road - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- November 12, 2019 at Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine Street - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Training is free to the public. SPD is also still looking for other host organizations who are willing to provide a venue for training, and the only requirement is that hosts allow other members of the community to attend. Organizations who want to host should contact Maj. Art Littlejohn at alittlejohn@cityofspartanburg.org or Lt. Lee Raines at lraines@cityofspartanburg.org.
