SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating after the main office of Jesse Boyd Elementary School was burglarized Saturday.
According to an incident report filed Saturday, principal Meredith Rose went to the school to catch up on work around 10:30 a.m. when she noticed some of the drawers in the main office were open and some things out of place. She then went to her computer and watched surveillance footage before calling police.
Police reviewed the footage and note that two males were on-screen looking through the desk drawers. They also saw a door in the library leading outside cracked open, but the school librarian didn't note anything missing from her desk or from the library itself. However, Rose reported three iPads, a portable camera, and three envelopes of money were missing from the office. Officers also say the suspects didn't appear to be in a hurry.
When SPD contacted the alarm company for the school, they were told the last time the alarm was armed was on November 21.
SPD says one suspect was wearing a red Nike shirt with dark colored pants while the other wore a dark shirt along with dark pants.
Anyone who may have information on this case should contact Spartanburg PD.
