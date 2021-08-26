SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg Police Department announces that they arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to carjack two people before he successfully stole a car from a third person.
Officers say that the suspect, Darrell Keith Emory, was charged with the following in connection with the incident:
- Two counts of Carjacking
- Assault & Battery 3rd degree
- Assault & Battery 1st degree
- Malicious Injury to personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Officers say that they responded to the scene at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
According to deputies, Emory allegedly attempted to steal a moped at knife point, but was unsuccessful. He then approached a person in the parking lot of IHOP and attempted to steal their car, but was unsuccessful again.
According to the arrest warrants, Emory hit one of these vehicles with a wooden bat while trying to steal it.
Emory then fled across the street to The Reserve at Hillcrest Apartments before going to the Sonic drive-thru. He then went up to a vehicle that was waiting for their order in the drive-thru and pulled a woman out of her car. Officers add that the woman's 11-year-old daughter jumped out before Emory drove away in her 2007 Honda CRV.
Emory hit one of the victims with a closed fist while trying to steal their vehicle, according to the arrest warrants.
According to Police, the car and suspect were tracked to a location in Cowpens.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office located both the car and the suspect.
Police said everyone is safe and there are no injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing. We will update this article when we learn more.
