SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department announces they are investigating after someone found a body near John B. White Sr. Boulevard.
Officers say they responded to John B. White Sr. Blvd. (old Village Shopping Center/J M Fields) after someone reported that they found a dead body.
Officer arrived at the scene and found the victim in a wooded field near the parking lot. The person informed them that he was parked in the vacant lot when he discovered the body.
According to officers, it appears that the victim died while they were seated on the game trail. Investigators say it is too early to determine if there is anything suspicious about this death. They add that they are treating this case with care.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office will release additional information, according to officers.
The investigation into this situation is ongoing, according to officers. Anyone can give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864.596.2065.
