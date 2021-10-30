SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department said officers are investigating an incident where a victim was robbed at gunpoint on the Spartanburg Methodist College campus on Friday morning.
Officers said they responded to Spartanburg Methodist College to speak with the campus safety officer about a recent robbery incident.
The safety officer said an unknown suspect allegedly approached the victim and pointed a gun at them on Friday morning. The suspect then held the victim at gunpoint and made him walk around campus to look for an ATM. The campus safety officer showed officers CCTV footage of the suspect and victim walking around campus.
After not finding an ATM around campus, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to return to the vehicle and take him to a bank. According to officers, they arrived at the Bank of America ATM at around 3:15 a.m. The suspect then pointed the gun at the victim and instructed him to take money out of his account and drive back to campus.
On the way back to campus, the suspect allegedly asked the victim to pull onto Front Street. Once they were on front Street, officers said the suspect got out of the car and ran into the woods. The suspect also stole the victim's phone during this incident, according to officers.
Officers described the suspect as a light-skinned black male wearing a red bandanna, black jeans and a white and black jacket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.