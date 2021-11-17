SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers are investigating two shooting incidents that are possibly connected, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
According to officers, the first incident took place at around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to Woodview Avenue for a reported "Drive-By." The caller told dispatch that an orange Hummer was driving up and down the street firing a weapon.
While officers were investigating this scene, dispatch informed them that someone on the street had been hit by gunfire. When officers arrived at the residence, the homeowner told them that a bullet went through the window and grazed her mother. EMS responded and determined that the victim sustained no injuries from the incident.
During their investigation, officers determined that multiple homes and vehicles along Woodview Avenue. were hit by gunfire during the incident. They also collected shell casings that were entered into evidence.
The second incident happened at around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers said they responded to DR OC Kirkland Terrance for another reported "Drive-By" shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people standing outside a duplex townhouse. Officers then began to collect shell casings in the street and in the homes. According to officers, they found that multiple houses and vehicles had bullet holes in them.
While investigating the scene, one of the residents told officers that a group of teenagers in an unknown vehicle were hanging around the area all day.
The Spartanburg Police Department said they are not currently sure if these two incidents are related. Officers are attempting to speak with victims and witnesses to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.