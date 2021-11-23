SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a minibike from the Tractor Supply on E Main Street in Spartanburg.
Officers said they responded to the scene and spoke to the business manager. The manager told officers that a mini bike parked on the front sidewalk was stolen at around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to officers, the mini bike is a gas-powered Coleman CT100U-B 100 CC mini bike. The bike was secured by a yellow cable and a yellow security cable with an eternal alarm, officers said.
According to officers, security footage showed a gray sedan entering the parking lot and stopping in front of the mini bikes and four-wheelers. Officers said the suspect appeared to be a white man wearing dark pants, a grey tee shirt with a long sleeve red shirt under it, a dark hat and a face mask.
Officers said they saw the space where the bike was parked and observed that the yellow cables were cut and burned. The manager also directed officers to a pair of scissors and a cigarette lighter that were possibly left behind by the suspect.
