SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department says that one person was charged on Sunday night after a crash involving an ambulance near North Church Street.
Officers say that the crash occurred at around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday.
The wreck involved an ambulance and two other vehicles, according to officers. Two people were transported to the hospital to get check out, but there were no major injuries, according to officers.
One driver was charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicle and no SC driver's license, according to officers.
