SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say one of their patrol cars was involved in a collision in the downtown area Thursday evening.
SPD could not release details on the incident itself, but confirmed the patrol car was involved in the crash that happened on Church Street near Lee Street. South Carolina Highway Patrol's collision tracking website confirms the collision happened just before 6 p.m.
SPD referred us to SCHP for details on the collision.
SCHP says the patrol car was traveling south on Church Street when the other car entered the road from Beta Club Way. At that point, the patrol car hit the entering car. Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to Spartanburg Regional for treatment.
