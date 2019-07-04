SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say a person is seriously injured after a firework accident Thursday night.
Maj. Art Littlejohn tells FOX Carolina the incident happened on Highland Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Further details weren't immediately available, but Littlejohn confirms the person is now in a local hospital for treatment.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
