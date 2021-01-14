SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police say they're responding to yet another reported bank robbery in the city Thursday afternoon.
SPD says the newest case unfolded around 4:30 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank on E. Main Street. This time, a White man wearing glasses, a dark jacket, dark pants, and multicolored shoes entered the bank and presented a note to the teller. SPD pulled a photo from surveillance cameras showing the suspect holding up a black back with white stripes, holding surgical gloves as he held the bag open.
SPD notes he left in a white Mazda 6.
Earlier, SPD responded to a similar bank robbery at a credit union, albeit with a different suspect.
RELATED STORY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.