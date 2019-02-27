SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - For nearly seven months, the family of a missing dog has worried about her safety after she went missing. But officers with Spartanburg PD were able to turn worry and grief into joy and and relief Wednesday by getting Maria back home.
According to Spartanburg PD, one of their patrol officers was on duty on S. Converse Street and saw Maria eating trash from a bag. The officer turned around, got out, and approached the dog, who came right over and rolled over.
The officer scooped up Maria and took her to an animal control officer, who scanned Maria for a microchip. As it would turn out, SPD a phone number for a family in Gaffney popped up, and when they called them, the family confirmed that Maria went missing in July.
Officers say the family, excited to learn Maria was alive and found, immediately headed to SPD to pick her up. And when she was reunited with her family, Maria's tail simply couldn't stop wagging.
SPD posted the heartwarming moment to their Facebook page Wednesday evening, daring viewers not to cry.
