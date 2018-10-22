SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department said a runaway juvenile has been found safe.
Officers said 15-year-old Duntreyvious Gentry was last seen on Friday. According to the incident report, Gentry was supposed to take the bus to school, but never got on.
His mother found a note when she returned from work saying he was running away, police said.
Gentry is 5'4" and weighs 109 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt with flowers on it, blue jeans and white shoes.
On Tuesday, police issued an update stating Duntreyvious was found safe at Spartanburg High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.