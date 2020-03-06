SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - St. Patrick's Day is almost upon us in the Upstate, but one local police department is making sure the festivities don't result in fatalities.
Spartanburg PD says their officers will begin conducting traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits over the course of the next week, leading up to St. Patrick's Day. At these checkpoints, drivers will be asked to provide their driver's license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. Officers will also take the time to address seat belt and child restraint violations.
SPD notes 249 lives were lost from 2014 to 2018 on St. Patrick's Day those years due to drunk-driving crashes. In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunk-driving collisions on St. Patrick's Day.
