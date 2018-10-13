SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Six people are injured after a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Spartanburg restaurant late Friday evening.
Tthe Spartanburg Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the Cook Out on John B. White Sr. Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.
According to officers, the incident occurred in the parking lot and the suspect(s) never entered the building. Police believe the shooting began after a fight in the parking lot.
Two males and one female victim were transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional. Additional victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds who where transported by a personal vehicle.
Police said the ages of the victims range from 16 to 24-years-old. None of those wounded suffered life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
Three vehicles were also damaged in the incident, officers said.
According to police, the majority of the victims were innocent bystanders. Some of the victims are students from either Dorman High School or Spartanburg High School, officers said.
No suspects have been identified in the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
