SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department said a duo is now in custody after a carjacking incident.
According to the police department, officers responded to the Lowe's on Blackstock Road. Upon arrival, a victim said he was approached by a male and female with a gun. The couple removed the victim from his car and took off with it.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for injuries and was later released.
Law enforcement in surrounding areas were told to be on the lookout for two suspects. Police said the couple was located in Blacksburg, taken into custody, and are now being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating the incident with agencies in Cherokee County to determine the couple's charges.
Information on any incident can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
