SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are investigating a shooting that injured one victim near Breakers Convenience Store on Monday night, said the Spartanburg Police Department.
Officers said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, but there was no information on his condition.
There is no information on any possible suspects, according to officers. However, they said their investigation is still in its early stages.
