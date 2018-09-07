SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate police department has two new furry faces in their roster, and they're ready to patrol the streets with their handlers.
K9 Seko, a 2-year-old German Shepard, and K9 Timy, a 17-month-old Belgian Tervuren, have been paired up with handlers at the Spartanburg Police Department and are now active after training.
Seko arrived to the US from Croatia in April, while Timy came from the Czech Republic in May.
Officer Nolan Brewer, a former firefighter and the department's Rookie Officer of the Year in 2017, is Seko's handler.
Officer Timothy Hancock, a former reserve officer and former paramedic for SPD's tactical team, is Timy's handler.
