SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Six people are injured after a shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Spartanburg restaurant late Friday evening.
Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the Cook Out on John B. White Sr. Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.
When they arrived, officers began gathering information from the victims and witnesses. He says one female and five males were wounded.
All six were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Some were taken via EMS, while others were transported via private vehicle.
None of those wounded suffered life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
As of writing, no suspects have been named and officers are continuing to investigate. Littlejohn is asking for the public's help and for anyone with more information to come forward.
Nobody is in custody as of writing, and the weapons used are unknown as of now.
