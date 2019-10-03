Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg Clergy Initiative will host a summit to stop teen violence.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will host Teens in Crisis: Stop the Violence on Saturday. The church located at 445 South Church Street in Spartanburg.
Registration for the event will be between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and will cost $20 per person. The event will from from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event will function as a youth and young adult support summit to talk about issues like bullying, school violence, dropping out of school, hatred, depression and more.
Police are encouraging both parents and teens to attend the event and the Spartanburg Police Department says they will sponsor student participants.
Anyone interested in attending can click one of the following links and request more information:
