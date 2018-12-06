SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police officers and firefighters said they will hit the basketball court Thursday evening for a fundraiser basketball game at Carver Junior High School.
The game starts at 5 p.m.
Police said it will be an evening of fun, laughs, fellowship and will support a great cause.
The game is a fundraiser for the Carver Middle School Girls’ basketball program.
Officer/Coach Trish Wright will lead Carver’s co-ed team against Officer/Coach Ralph Patin’s team of Spartanburg first responders.
The entry fee is $5 per person, but greater donations will be accepted.
