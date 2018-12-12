Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, the Spartanburg Police Department, the Office of Victim Assistance, Walmart, Spartanburg Police Club, 911 communications, area firefighters and Spartanburg Police Chaplains teamed up for this years annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
The event, held this morning at 10 a.m. at the Walmart on East Main Street in Spartanburg gives children an opportunity to fulfill their Christmas gift wishes.
First responders look forward to the event each year for an opportunity to engage in a positive, uplifting experience with children.
The event begins with the children meeting Santa Claus, then children are paired off with an officer or firefighter who assist them with their Christmas shopping.
Spartanburg Police Department Victim Advocate, Marla Drummond said:
“We help citizens, even our youngest, in their darkest hours. It’s about compassion and hope. It’s our prayer that this
special day shines just a small ray of sunshine into their holiday”.
Children who are victim/survivors of a crime or a traumatic event, as well as needy children from the Spartanburg Area were invited to participate in this year's event.
