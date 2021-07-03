SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg police say they arrested a man accused of indecent exposure after he fled from officers, according to a report from the Spartanburg Police Department.
Police say that they responded to a hotel along East Main St. after one of the employees claimed that a man exposed himself.
Police say that when they encountered the suspect, identified in the report as Jacob Ross, he fled the scene on foot.
According to the report, the chase continued until Ross was located near a small gazebo. Officers say that Ross eventually complied with police once they caught up with him.
Ross was then transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to police.
