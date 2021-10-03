SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg police say they arrested a man accused of shooting a 9-year-old boy with a BB gun on Saturday.
According to a police report, the incident happened near Ridgedale Dr.
When officers arrived on scene, they say they that the suspect admitted to shooting the boy after he was seen hitting a piece of the suspect's property with a hammer.
Police identified the suspect as Jesse Boyce.
Boyce also admitted to putting the child in a headlock while trying to take the hammer away, according to a report from SPD.
According to police, Boyce was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
Booking information shows that Boyce was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Wreck involving SCSO vehicle leaves two injured near Reidville Rd, troopers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.