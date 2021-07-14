SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man has been charged after a woman claimed he threatened to kill her while behind the wheel of a car that was stopped on train tracks, according to a report from the Spartanburg Police Department.
Police arrested Johnny William Beheler, III on a charge of attempted murder.
Police said they were sent to an area near Magnolia St. and Alba Ct. after it was reported that a train collided with a vehicle.
When police arrived, they said the woman claimed that she was the passenger in the vehicle that was hit by the train. The woman claimed that Beheler stopped the vehicle on the train tracks and threatened to kill her, according to the report.
Police said that the vehicle was eventually moved after being hit by the train.
