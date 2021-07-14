SAPRTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg police say that they arrested a man on attempted murder charges after a victim claimed he threatened to kill her while behind the wheel of a car that was stopped on train tracks, according to a report from police.
Police say they responded to an area near Magnolia St. and Alba Ct. after it was reported that a train collided with a vehicle.
When police arrived, they say a woman claimed that she was the passenger in the vehicle that was hit by the train. The victim claimed that the driver of the vehicle stopped the vehicle on the train tracks and threatened to kill her, according to the SPD report.
Police say that the vehicle was eventually moved, after being struck by the train.
Spartanburg police arrested the suspect, identified as Johnny William Beheler, III, for attempted murder.
MORE NEWS: SWAT team requested near Old Green Pond Rd., suspect now in custody ACSO says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.