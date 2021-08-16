SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department says that it arrested Kyndran Hilton on domestic violence charges on Saturday. Hilton is the principal at Meeting Street Academy.
According to a police report, Hilton's fiancée claimed that Hilton attacked him by strangling him, scratching him and biting him. Police say they observed a laceration on the man's left eyelid and another one on his shoulder.
Police say that they determined Hilton to be the aggressor in the situation and arrested her on charges of third degree domestic violence.
Spartanburg District 7 released a statement on Hilton's arrest.
“Our Meeting Street Academy students are in the excellent care of the MSA administrative team, which is our immediate priority as we await further information on this situation.”
