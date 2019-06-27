SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police on Friday asked for help tracking down a missing teen.
Police said Traciuna Tyan Fleming, 17, was last seen on June 8.
Traciuna is around 5’04” tall and around 142 pounds.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tank top, white and black Adidas shoes and a book bag.
Traciuna left DSS custody and may be staying with a male, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Inv. Tapp at 864-596-2847.
MORE NEWS - Tindall Corporation in Spartanburg expanding operations with new facility
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.