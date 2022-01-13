SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is working to increase an increase in gun violence.
Chief Alonzo Thompson says the number of homicides in 2021 doubled from seven to 14, compared to 2020.
Although gun violence increased, the chief says crime in all other areas have been on a downward trend for years.
Back in July, Thompson spoke passionately before city council calling on the community to take their neighborhoods.
I asked him if there has been a change within those six months.
“There has been energy in the community to be more involved or more engaged,” said Thompson.
Of the 14 homicides, Thompson says three are justified, a total of nine have been solved but five cases remain open.
Just how fast the cases get solved depends on evidence they are able to gather for the cases.
“How much information can we get that can lead us to the identification and apprehension, depending on how much time it takes for testing,” he said.
