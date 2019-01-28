SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police officers are seeing a decrease in crime over the last two decades, according to the Spartanburg Police Department's newly released annual crime report.
"We wish we could say that the police department was doing it all by ourselves but we know that that's not true. We know that's based on a holistic approach. Our entire city, working together to make it better for people to live," said Major Art Littlejohn from the Spartanburg Police Department.
The 2018 crime report says the number of shoplifting crimes went down, but the number of persons and property crimes went up compared to the 2017 report. Persons crimes include violent offenses (murder, manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault) plus simple assault and intimidation. Property crimes include and property crimes include burglary, larcenies, motor vehicle theft and arson. Officers say the increase in this category is primarily because of the number of burglaries and larcenies.
"Things are stolen from people's vehicles. Either that they leave the car unlocked, or they leave things in plain sight," explained Major Littlejohn.
The department encourages people to hide their valuables out of plain sight to try and prevent these types of crimes from happening.
Violent crimes stayed about the same compared to the 2017 report. Violent crimes include murder, manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Officers said their homicide numbers are low.
"With violent crimes, many times, victims know their attacker. With that information, we are able to make arrests. We're not going to be able to stop all violent crimes, but if nothing else, we can make the arrest based on doing a good investigation," said Major Littlejohn.
The department provided a color coded map based on where crimes happened in the city in 2018. The red signifies a high concentration of crime. Officers said that's because those areas as places where a lot of people go, like the mall and other business areas.
Looking to the new year, officers want to focus on domestic violence crimes.
"Because we know that many of those lead to other violent crimes and so if we can reduce that number, we feel like that would help us with our violent crimes as well," explained Major Littlejohn.
The 2018 report also shows that most adults who committed crimes in the city don't live in Spartanburg. 57% of adults who committed crimes in Spartanburg lived in the city limits. However, 74% of juveniles arrested in 2018 did live within the city. Officers explained this is primarily based on whether or not the person is old enough to drive.
Officers also pointed out there's a relationship between the types of crimes people who live in the city commit compared to the crimes committed by people who live outside city limits. A graph shows people who live in Spartanburg committed more simple assault crimes while people who live outside city limits commit more shoplifting crimes.
