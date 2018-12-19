SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police officers on Wednesday delivered Christmas presents for the animals at the Spartanburg Humane Society.
Officials at SHC said the officers and their families have collected items the animals are in critical need of and delivered those items in person Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartanburg Humane Society is located at 150 Dexter Road in Spartanburg.
You can visit their website to learn more about items animals need and ways you can help.
