Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Spartanburg Police Department will pay tribute to fallen Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris.
MPO Harris died four years ago when a police motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle on Union Street. Moments before the collision, officers with the police department responded to a call for service reporting a burglary. While on that call, officers called for assistance and MPO Harris was responding when the collision occurred.
Officer Harris died two days later while in surgery from injuries sustained in the crash.
Today, the police department will hold a brief ceremony of remembrance in honor of MPO Harris at 10 a.m. at City Hall, located on West Broad Street. Members of the community are invited to attend the ceremony. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.
More news: Sheriff's office highlights efforts of detectives during Sexual Assault Awareness and National Child Abuse Prevention month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.