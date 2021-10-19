SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department says it will host a prescription drug Take-Back event on Saturday in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to a release, participants can drop off unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs at the CVS located along 87 Garner Road.
The event will not accept liquids, needles or sharps, the police department says.
Officers say that this event will address a vital public safety issue by helping people properly dispose of prescription drugs. The police department says that other disposal methods like flushing the drugs down the toilet or throwing them in the trash could pose safety and health hazards in the community.
The event will last from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the release.
