Spartanburg Police Department uses social media videos to generate leads in unsolved homicide cases

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) On October 16, 2017, investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department worked a homicide case on Alexander Avenue. Police found a crashed car and Gregory Drummond's body near. Someone shot and killed him.
“He was gunned down, left on the street," Kenya Thomas said.
Even though it happened two years ago, the crime affects Kenya Thomas every day.
“He’s my friend, I’m the mother of his child," Thomas said.“I was devastated, I was shocked.”
She says the shooting happened a day after she and Gregory Drummond's son's birthday and the case is still unsolved.
“You have a child wondering who did this to his father, and his mother, his family,' Thomas said.“He was a goodhearted person, caring person.”
Now, investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department are posting videos of unsolved homicide cases to its Facebook page.
“Here recently, we’re going back, we’re studying some of the homicides, talk to the investigators to find if there’s any new information and even if there’s not any new information, we can put it out again," Maj. Art Littlejohn said.
He says the videos are generating leads. One posts shows more than 3,000 vides and another video shows more than 2,000.
“People usually don’t commit crimes in the presence of police and so we’re always behind just a little bit going to find out the information," Littlejohn said.
He says that why tips are needed from the public.
“We take the information from any of those tips that we get and we go back and we just follow-up on it," he said.
Investigators will soon feature Drummond's case and they hope they will solve it.
“My son wants justice, his family wants justice, his family wants closure, they want peace- miss him, a lot," Thomas said.
