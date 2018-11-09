SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police and paramedics were on the scene of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Friday evening.
Dispatchers confirmed to FOX Carolina that Spartanburg officers and EMS responded near the intersection of W. Main Street and St. John Street in the city some time before 6:50 p.m.
Police later told FOX Carolina the pedestrian and witnesses told them a red Toyota hit the man's right forearm.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
