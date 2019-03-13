Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police will be holding training for active shooter situations that is free and open to the public.
According to the police department, the training is setup in one hour long seminars, and designed to assist citizens on what to do if faced with such an event. During the presentation, citizens will learn information about shooters, disaster response, and how to prepare for and respond if trapped inside a building during a mass shooting incident.
The “Civilian Response Seminar” is based on the Avoid, Deny (ADD)/Run, Hide, Fight strategy.
The police department says they are available to present this information to any civilian group including schools, businesses, civic organization, faith based organizations, and others.
At this time, the training will be offered 5 more times in 2019. The following opportunities are still scheduled for this year:
- April 3, 2019 (Spartanburg Herald Journal) 189 W Main St., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- May 21, 2019 (Holy Communion Lutheran Church) 1430 John B White Sr. Blvd., 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- July 23, 2019 (Cleveland Park Event Center) 141 N Cleveland Park Dr., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- September 17, 2019 (Eastside Baptist Church) 1850 Fernwood Glendale Rd., 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- November 12, 2019 (Morningside Baptist Church) 897 S Pine St., 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The police department is also looking for organizations who are willing to provide venues for training. The only requirement to be a hosting partner is that you allow other members of the community to attend at your site.
If your group or organization is interested in serving as a host site for this training, please contact Major Art Littlejohn here or Lieutenant Lee Raines here.
