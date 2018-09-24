SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Many see a parking lot as just a lot to park cars, but it's also a place crooks creep for victims.
"People are just going around looking for those things, looking for opportunities by just pulling doors," Maj. Art Littlejohn said.
He's a spokesperson with the Spartanburg Police Department and says there are several recent credit card theft cases in the city.
"Which also means there's an increase in our larcenies of weapons, larcenies of credit cards, larcenies of purses," Littlejohn said.
Police are looking for two men who are accused of breaking into cars and stealing credit cards at Hatcher Gardens. They have surveillance video of them leaving a Wal-Mart.
"Those that do lock their doors sometimes things are still stolen because things are left in plain sight," he said.
"Now they have increased somewhat and the reason they've increased is due to people breaking into people's cars."
Investigators are not only tracking break-ins by clusters they are also monitoring the number of victims with unlocked doors compared to victims who had their windows broken or some kind of forced entry.
Police say as soon as victims notice their credit cards have been stolen they should cancel the cards immediately.
"So what we're able to do is go back and find out where the card was declined and we can match up the time and receipt to video cameras," Littlejohn said.
Investigators say the two men on store surveillance are also accused of trying to buy several gift cards at a Wal-Mart and Game Stop. So police say victims should remember to lock their doors.
