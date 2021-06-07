SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department says that shots were fired at an occupied residence along Princeton St. late Sunday night, according to a report.
Police say that a woman returned to her home at around 11:42pm Sunday night when she observed that the residence was struck with several bullets. There were four people inside the residence when the shots were fired, according to a report form SPD.
None of the occupants in the residence were injured during the incident, police confirmed.
Spartanburg PD says that at this time, there is no description of a suspect or a suspect vehicle.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
